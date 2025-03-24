84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Postmaster general resigns following workers’ protests

Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2 ...
Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Madish Shah, center, and Abdul Abderrazzaq, right, hold signs during a demonstration outside of ...
Madish Shah, center, and Abdul Abderrazzaq, right, hold signs during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A demonstrator holds a T-shirt with a "Not For Sale" sign over the image of a stamp d ...
A demonstrator holds a T-shirt with a "Not For Sale" sign over the image of a stamp during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
People hold signs during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlingt ...
People hold signs during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man holds a sign during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arling ...
A man holds a sign during a demonstration outside of the United States Postal Service in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
More Stories
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to reporters during his summons to Brazil's Ambass ...
Israel defense minister says it is trying to avoid civilian casualties
Travelers wait in line for security in the east hall atrium at Orlando International Airport, T ...
Police: Woman drowned her dog in airport bathroom after being denied boarding
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunda ...
Israel strikes Gaza hospital as it targets Hamas
FILE - From left, Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Eden Alexander, who was abducted and broug ...
Father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home
By Lisa Baumann Associated Press
March 24, 2025 - 3:34 pm
 

The head of the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, resigned Monday after nearly five years in the position and following protests last weekend by postal workers concerned about the direction of the agency.

DeJoy had said last month he planned to step down but hadn’t set a date.

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take on the role until the Postal Service Board of Governors names a permanent replacement.

“I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization, and I have been working closely with the Deputy Postmaster General to prepare for this transition, DeJoy said in a statement.

He added that “much work remains that is necessary to sustain our positive trajectory.”

Earlier this month, DeJoy said he planned to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget and he’d do that working with Elon Musk ‘s Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress.

Postal workers, including mail carriers, gathered over the weekend to protest the cuts and the plan they say will dismantle the service.

DeJoy’s tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, surges in mail-in election ballots and efforts to stem losses through cost and service cuts.

He took the helm of the postal service in the summer of 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term. He was a Republican donor who owned a logistics business before taking office and was the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who was not a career postal employee.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Sunda ...
Israel strikes Gaza hospital as it targets Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel’s military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night, killing one person, wounding others and causing a large fire, the territory’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack
By Bassem Mroue and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Israel struck Lebanon in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, killing six people, in the heaviest exchange of fire since its ceasefire with Hezbollah almost four months ago.

Crime scene technicians look over the Young Park parking lot after a mass shooting overnight, S ...
3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at a park in New Mexico
By Julie Carr Smyth Associated Press

Three people died and 15 others were injured after an altercation broke out Friday at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said Saturday.

In this image made from a video released by the Israeli Government Press Office, Prime Minister ...
Israel threatens to annex land in Gaza unless hostages freed
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Israel Katz’s comments on Friday came days after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza — as well as the country moving more troops into the Palestinian territory.

Buildings destroyed during the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip as seen from ...
Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas fired three rockets at Israel on Thursday, in the first such attack since Israel broke their ceasefire.

MORE STORIES