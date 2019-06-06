Power outage grounds flights at Los Angeles airport

A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.

Los Angeles International Airport (Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.

LAX says a power “bump” caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LAX UPDATE: We can confirm that power has been restored to all terminals. Our teams are rebooting systems and restoring operations. We will continue to share updates as normal operations resume. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren’t working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.

Southwest Airlines cancelled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.

The outage affected several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport’s signature colored pylons were dark.

There’s no word on what caused the problem.