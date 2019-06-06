93°F
Nation and World

Power outage grounds flights at Los Angeles airport

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 10:04 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.

LAX says a power “bump” caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren’t working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.

Southwest Airlines cancelled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.

The outage affected several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport’s signature colored pylons were dark.

There’s no word on what caused the problem.

