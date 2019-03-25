Powerball drawing, at $750M, would be 4th-largest US jackpot

Robert Bailey poses for photographers during a news conference at the Resorts World Casino New York City, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in New York. The retired government worker won over $343 million in Powerball, the biggest jackpot in New York state lottery history. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has ballooned to an estimated $750 million, which would be the fourth-largest grand lottery prize in U.S. history.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, located at 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, about 45 minutes southwest of the Las Vegas Valley, is the closest place to buy a ticket.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

5. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

6. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

7. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

8. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

9. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

10. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)