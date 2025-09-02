Numbers drawn in $1.1B Powerball jackpot on Labor Day

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The likelihood of getting struck by lightning is far greater.

The numbers drawn Monday were 8, 23, 25, 40 and 53, with the Powerball 5.

There is no word yet about any winners.

Earlier story

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball players will get another chance tonight at a jackpot estimated at over $1 billion, after no one won the big prize Saturday night.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner could choose an immediate lump sum of an estimated $498.4 million, again before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The likelihood of getting struck by lightning is far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held eac h week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.3 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

9. $1.22 billion, Mega Millions, December 27, 2024 (one ticket from California)

10. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)