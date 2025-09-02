98°F
Numbers drawn in $1.1B Powerball jackpot on Labor Day

A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Roslyn Jefferson holds her Powerball lottery tickets ahead of Saturday's Powerball drawing offering of $1 billion, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2025 - 6:46 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2025 - 8:17 pm

The numbers drawn Monday were 8, 23, 25, 40 and 53, with the Powerball 5.

There is no word yet about any winners.

Earlier story

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball players will get another chance tonight at a jackpot estimated at over $1 billion, after no one won the big prize Saturday night.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner could choose an immediate lump sum of an estimated $498.4 million, again before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The likelihood of getting struck by lightning is far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held eac h week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

