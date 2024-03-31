48°F
Powerball jackpot could be one golden Easter egg

A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2024 - 8:04 pm
 
Updated March 30, 2024 - 8:12 pm

Will a nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot be claimed on Easter weekend?

A jackpot of $935 million ($452.3 million all cash) was the prize at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The winning numbers were 12-13-33-50-52- and a Powerball of 23.

It will take a few hours for Powerball computers to determine if there was a jackpot winner and/or the number of tickets that claimed all five regular numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

