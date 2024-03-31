Powerball jackpot could be one golden Easter egg
If it’s not won tonight, the Powerball jaclpot coould roll over to a figure close to or exceeding $1 billion.
Will a nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot be claimed on Easter weekend?
A jackpot of $935 million ($452.3 million all cash) was the prize at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The winning numbers were 12-13-33-50-52- and a Powerball of 23.
It will take a few hours for Powerball computers to determine if there was a jackpot winner and/or the number of tickets that claimed all five regular numbers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
