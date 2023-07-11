93°F
Nation and World

Powerball jackpot eludes lottery players, jackpot rises to $725M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 8:15 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2023 - 9:33 pm
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. ...
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a M ...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Once again, no winning ticket was sold for the Monday drawing of Powerball.

The numbers drawn were 2-24-34-53-58 with a Powerball of 13.

The estimated jackpot of $675 million ($340.9 million cash) will increase to $725 million ($366.2 million cash) for the Wednesday drawing.

There was a $2 million winning ticket sold in Iowa for matching all five regular numbers and the Power Play of 2. A ticket in California won $1 million for matching the five regular numbers.

The two nearly nationwide lottery jackpots have been growing for nearly three months.

The Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius appears at his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, ...
El Paso mass shooting gunman sentenced to life in prison
By Morgan Lee and Paul J. Weber Associated Press

Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges, could still face the death penalty for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Hayden T. Klemenok (National Park Service via AP)
California hiker goes missing in Yosemite
The Associated Press

A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan sub ...
Company behind imploded Titan submersible halts operations
By Patrick Whittle Associated Press

OceanGate, which owned the submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people, said it has suspended operations.

A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in October 2012. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat
The Associated Press

Authorities say a 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park.

