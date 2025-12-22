Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6B, among largest lottery prizes ever in U.S.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot, which is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

At least 16 files have disappeared from the DOJ webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, Powerball officials said.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday — white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20. That sets up the fifth-largest U.S. jackpot ever for Monday’s drawing, according to a news release from Powerball.

The biggest U.S. jackpot was $2.04 billion in 2022. The winner bought the ticket in California and opted for a lump-sum payment of $997.6 million.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot, which is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The winner can opt for a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.6 billion. Both prize options are before taxes.

The annuity option offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, Powerball said.

Where to buy tickets

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

While tickets can’t be purchased in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution, those hoping to try their luck at the drawing can buy tickets if they make a drive for them.

Those who want to play Powerball and other lotto games often trek to The Lotto Store, which sits just across the state line in California along Interstate 15, to buy tickets.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

TOP U.S. JACKPOTS

The U.S. has seen more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceed $1 billion since 2016. Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the places where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. (winning tickets sold in Missouri, Texas)

3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, December 27, 2024 (one ticket from California)