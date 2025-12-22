45°F
Nation and World

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6B, among largest lottery prizes ever in U.S.

A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 202 ...
A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
The Associated Press
December 22, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, Powerball officials said.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday — white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20. That sets up the fifth-largest U.S. jackpot ever for Monday’s drawing, according to a news release from Powerball.

The biggest U.S. jackpot was $2.04 billion in 2022. The winner bought the ticket in California and opted for a lump-sum payment of $997.6 million.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot, which is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The winner can opt for a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.6 billion. Both prize options are before taxes.

The annuity option offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, Powerball said.

Where to buy tickets

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

While tickets can’t be purchased in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution, those hoping to try their luck at the drawing can buy tickets if they make a drive for them.

Those who want to play Powerball and other lotto games often trek to The Lotto Store, which sits just across the state line in California along Interstate 15, to buy tickets.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

