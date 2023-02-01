Powerball jackpot grows to $653M as drawing looms

Philip Smith wears gloves as he lines up to purchase lottery tickets for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Here we go again. Another national lottery jackpot has topped the $600 million mark.

This time, it’s Powerball, whose jackpot has grown to $653 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

In November, one ticket sold in Southern California won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winner has not been revealed.

Last month, Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winner has not come forward.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball. But Las Vegas Valley residents can buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store, about 45 miles from Las Vegas. It sits just over the border in California off Interstate 15.