Powerball jackpot grows to $750M for Wednesday drawing

Powerball tickets (The Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $750 million after no one drew the winning numbers in the multistate lottery.

Saturday’s jackpot was $625 million, the California lottery reported.

The numbers are 24-25-52-60-66 and 5.

Saturday’s drawing would have been the seventh-highest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The estimated lump sum payout would have been $380.6 million before taxes.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-five drawings since then have failed to produce a winner, including the drawing on Saturday.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country’s largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation’s second-largest lottery prize ever.