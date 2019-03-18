Powerball jackpot hits $550M, 8th-largest in game’s history

A man looks over his numbers on his Powerball tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

What can $550 million buy?

Well for starters, you could build the new $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin twice, and still have some money to spare if you take the cash-value option if you win Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which will be worth at least $550 million. That makes Wednesday’s drawing the eighth-largest prize in the history of the multistate game, after no one won Saturday’s jackpot.

The estimated cash value is $335 million.

Swing away and if you’ve got a yen to play, the Primm Valley Lotto Store, located at 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, about 45 minutes southwest of the Las Vegas Valley, is the closest place to buy a ticket.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.

