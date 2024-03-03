54°F
Nation and World

Powerball jackpot of $442.1M drawn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 6:55 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2024 - 8:10 pm
A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( ...
A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The two lottery jackpots just keep rising.

A Powerball jackpot of $442.1 million drawing had winning numbers of 3-18-27-36-53 and Powerball of 12. The cash value is $212 million.

It will take about two hours to determine the winners, if any.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were not on any of the tickets purchased in 45 states, so the Tuesday jackpot will be worth an estimated $650 million.

Tickets cannot be purchased in Nevada, but are available in California and Arizona. The Primm Lotto Store is a favorite vendor for Las Vegas area residents.

The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated at roughly 1 in 302 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
Family and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a ...
US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin
By Gwen Ackerman and Josh Wingrove Bloomberg News

Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas terrorists agree to release hostages categorized as vulnerable, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Snow covers the shore on Donner Lake, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. A powerful b ...
Massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada
Brooke Hess and Ken Ritter Associated Press

A powerful blizzard howled in the Sierra Nevada, closing a long stretch of Interstate 80 in California, and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, i ...
Monster blizzard dumps snow on California, Nevada; 100 miles of I-80 closed
By Scott Sonner and Sefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Authorities closed the interstate on a day when most ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were closed, a tornado touched down in central California and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn ...
Biden OKs military airdrops of aid into Gaza after more than 100 killed
By Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Biden said the airdrops would begin soon and that the United States was looking into additional ways to facilitate getting aid into the war-battered territory to ease the suffering of Palestinians.

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thur ...
Nevada impact from health care cyberattack unclear
By Devna Bose Associated Press

Change Healthcare said a ransomware group claimed responsibility for the cybersecurity breach, which has threatened patient data and delayed prescriptions.

