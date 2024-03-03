Powerball jackpot of $442.1M drawn

The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated at roughly 1 in 302 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The two lottery jackpots just keep rising.

A Powerball jackpot of $442.1 million drawing had winning numbers of 3-18-27-36-53 and Powerball of 12. The cash value is $212 million.

It will take about two hours to determine the winners, if any.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were not on any of the tickets purchased in 45 states, so the Tuesday jackpot will be worth an estimated $650 million.

Tickets cannot be purchased in Nevada, but are available in California and Arizona. The Primm Lotto Store is a favorite vendor for Las Vegas area residents.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.