Nation and World

Powerball jackpot reaches $635M for Saturday drawing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 3:46 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Powerball jackpot lottery drawing will be worth $635 million when numbers are drawn at 8 p.m. PDT Saturday.

If a winner takes the cash option, it will be worth an estimated $450 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are a little over 1 in 292.1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been rising for several weeks until a winner in New York selected all the winning numbers on Sept. 21 for a prize of $431 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

