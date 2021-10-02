Powerball jackpot reaches $635M for Saturday drawing
The Powerball jackpot lottery drawing will be worth $635 million when numbers are drawn at 8 p.m. PDT Saturday.
If a winner takes the cash option, it will be worth an estimated $450 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are a little over 1 in 292.1 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot had been rising for several weeks until a winner in New York selected all the winning numbers on Sept. 21 for a prize of $431 million.
