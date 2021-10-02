Powerball jackpot reaches $635M, richest in 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are a little over 1 in 292.1 million.

Primm and northwest Arizona are the closest locations to Las Vegas to purchase lotery tickets.

