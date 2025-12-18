57°F
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.25B as Wednesday drawing looms

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 6:28 pm
 

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after lottery officials said no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

The U.S. has seen more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceed $1 billion since 2016. Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the places where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. (winning tickets sold in Missouri, Texas)

3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, December 27, 2024 (one ticket from California)

