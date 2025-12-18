Powerball jackpot rises to $1.25B as Wednesday drawing looms

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after lottery officials said no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

Investigators seek video that might show the Brown campus shooter days before the attack

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after lottery officials said no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

The U.S. has seen more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceed $1 billion since 2016. Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the places where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. (winning tickets sold in Missouri, Texas)

3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, December 27, 2024 (one ticket from California)