Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M

No ticket had all of the correct numbers in the Monday Powerball Drawing. One California ticket captured $1 million.

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Once again, no winning ticket was sold for the Monday drawing of Powerball.

The numbers drawn were 2-24-34-53-58 with a Powerball of 13.

The estimated jackpot of $675 million ($340.9 million cash) will increase to $725 million ($366.2 million cash) for the Wednesday drawing.

There was a $2 million winning ticket sold in Iowa for matching all five regular numbers and the Power Play of 2. A ticket in California won $1 million for matching the five regular numbers.

The two nearly nationwide lottery jackpots have been growing for nearly three months.

The Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.