Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7B for Christmas Eve

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.7 billion. Since Sept. 6, there have been 46 straight drawings without a big winner.

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.7 billion, after the 46th drawing passed without a big winner.

The next drawing will be Christmas Eve, with the prize expected to be the 4th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.7 billion jackpot goes to a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option.

Where to buy tickets

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

While tickets can’t be purchased in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution, those hoping to try their luck at the drawing can buy tickets if they make a drive for them.

Those who want to play Powerball and other lotto games often trek to The Lotto Store in Primm, which sits just across the state line in California along Interstate 15, to buy tickets.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

TOP U.S. JACKPOTS

The U.S. has seen more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceed $1 billion since 2016. Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the places where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. (winning tickets sold in Missouri, Texas)

3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024 (one ticket from Oregon)

10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, December 27, 2024 (one ticket from California)