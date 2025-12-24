51°F
Nation and World

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7B for Christmas Eve

Powerball play slips are displayed at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Primm.
Powerball play slips are displayed at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Primm. Powerball jackpot soars to $1.6 billion for Monday drawing. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Associated Press
December 24, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.7 billion, after the 46th drawing passed without a big winner.

Since Sept. 6, there have been 46 straight drawings without a big winner.

The next drawing will be Christmas Eve, with the prize expected to be the 4th-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.7 billion jackpot goes to a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option.

Where to buy tickets

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

While tickets can’t be purchased in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution, those hoping to try their luck at the drawing can buy tickets if they make a drive for them.

Those who want to play Powerball and other lotto games often trek to The Lotto Store in Primm, which sits just across the state line in California along Interstate 15, to buy tickets.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

