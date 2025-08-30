78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Powerball lottery drawing worth $1B on Labor Day weekend

Roslyn Jefferson holds her Powerball lottery tickets ahead of Saturday's Powerball drawing offe ...
Roslyn Jefferson holds her Powerball lottery tickets ahead of Saturday's Powerball drawing offering of $1 billion, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 202 ...
A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
This image released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, shows a Ryobi-branded elect ...
780K pressure washers under recall after reports of explosions, impact injuries
Firefighters work on the site of a burning building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, ea ...
At least 18 killed in major Russian attack on the center of Kyiv
Crosses, flowers and other mementos were places by the sign at Annunciation Cathic Church at a ...
Police: Minneapolis church shooter filled with hatred, admired mass killers
New COVID shots approved, but FDA limits access for many Americans
By Ed White and Kendria Lafleur The Associated Press
August 30, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

DETROIT — This could buy a lot of Labor Day weekend sunblock: Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1 billion, the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot has been growing each week because no one has matched all six numbers since May 31.

As ticket sales climbed this week, game officials raised the estimated Saturday night jackpot to $1 billion from $950 million, before taxes. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner can choose an immediate lump sum of $453 million, again before taxes.

“We’re bringing extra excitement to Labor Day weekend,” said Matt Strawn, head of the Iowa Lottery and chair of Powerball.

The odds of matching all six numbers, of course, are daunting: 1 in 292.2 million. By comparison, the odds of getting a rare shark bite during a last summer dip in the ocean are much lower, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Angela Schwartz, who sells tickets at City Market in downtown Detroit, said the message Friday was consistent: “Give me a lucky Powerball.”

“I don’t know if that’s enough for me,” she said with a laugh, referring to the lump-sum payout a winner could get. “It could pay a few bills.”

At a Fuel City in Dallas, Duran Hargest let the lottery machine spit out four tickets with random numbers.

“It could be a blessing,” he said of winning the jackpot. “It could also be a curse, depending on how you use it. I just wanted to make sure if I get it, you know, take care of my family and then probably help others that probably need it, too.”

Powerball and Mega Millions are lottery games with potentially huge jackpots because they are played in multiple states. The top Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.6 billion on Aug. 8, 2023.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the release. The drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and live streamed on Powerball.com.

The Primm Valley Lotto store — officially listed in Nipton, California — is the closest outlet for Southern Nevada ticket buyers as lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Firefighters work on the site of a burning building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, ea ...
At least 18 killed in major Russian attack on the center of Kyiv
By Hanna Arhirova and Samya Kullab The Associated Press

The Kremlin said Russia remained interested in continuing peace talks despite Thursday’s air attack, which was one of the war’s biggest since it began in 2022.

Crosses, flowers and other mementos were places by the sign at Annunciation Cathic Church at a ...
Police: Minneapolis church shooter filled with hatred, admired mass killers
By Giovanna dell’Orto, Steve Karnowski, Mark Vancleave and Hallie Golden The Associated Press

Investigators have recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from the church and three residences, and are seeking warrants to search devices, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said.

During Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, Mickey Mouse and friends don brand-new Halloween-th ...
It’s the cheapest time of the year to visit Disneyland right now
Brady MacDonald, The Orange County Register

The start of Disneyland’s busy Halloween season is also one of the cheapest times of the year to visit the Anaheim theme park when bargain hunters can save more than $100 on tickets.

A giant dust storm approaches the Phoenix metro area as a monsoon storm pushes the dust into th ...
‘It was that bad’: Powerful haboob sweeps through Phoenix
By Ross Franklin and Hallie Golden The Associated Press

A towering wall of dust rolled through metro Phoenix with storms that left thousands of people without power and temporarily grounded flights at the city airport.

MORE STORIES