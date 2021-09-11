88°F
Nation and World

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots near or exceed $400M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 11:24 pm
 
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The lottery jackpots just keep growing.

Lines for lottery tickets could be longer than normal in California and Arizona as combined jackpots approach $800 million.

The Saturday Powerball drawing will be for an estimated $409 million with a cash value of $295.7 million.

The Tuesday Mega Millions jackpot is at $383 million over 20 years or $277.3 million for a cash payout.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds to win Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

