Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $1B for weekend
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.
The two nationwide lottery jackpots — Mega Millions and Powerball — have reached near-record levels for drawings this weekend with the potential payout exceeding $1 billion.
The Friday drawing for Mega Millions will have an estimated payoff of $427 for the annuity option and $220.6 million for the cash option.
On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will have an estimated $590 million annuity option and $304.8 million for the cash option.
Both drawings are held at 8 p.m. PDT.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.
Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
9. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)