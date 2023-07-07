81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots top $1B for weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-C ...
People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm in this July 28, 2022, file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two nationwide lottery jackpots — Mega Millions and Powerball — have reached near-record levels for drawings this weekend with the potential payout exceeding $1 billion.

The Friday drawing for Mega Millions will have an estimated payoff of $427 for the annuity option and $220.6 million for the cash option.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will have an estimated $590 million annuity option and $304.8 million for the cash option.

Both drawings are held at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
The 5 most popular Golden Knights in franchise history
4
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama
5
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hayden T. Klemenok (National Park Service via AP)
California hiker goes missing in Yosemite
The Associated Press

A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan sub ...
Company behind imploded Titan submersible halts operations
By Patrick Whittle Associated Press

OceanGate, which owned the submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people, said it has suspended operations.

A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in October 2012. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat
The Associated Press

Authorities say a 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park.

This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand to ...
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win hot dog-eating contest
The Associated Press

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay to clinch his 16th title at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, and Miki Sudo claimed her ninth women’s title.

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multi ...
5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
By Tassanee Vejpongsa The Associated Press

Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after giving himself up.

More stories
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
Dangerous heat levels expected in Las Vegas for several days
Heat lover? Your 100 may happen within days
Heat lover? Your 100 may happen within days