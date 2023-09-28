82°F
Nation and World

Powerball numbers drawn for 8th largest lottery prize in US history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 6:32 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 8:01 pm
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, is worth an estimated $850 million, offici ...
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, is worth an estimated $850 million, officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sales are strong for tonight’s Powerball drawing as the estimated prize has grown to $850 million, $397.5 million for all cash.

It is potentially the eighth-largest jackpot in lottery United States history.

The numbers drawn were: 1-7-46-47-63 with a Powerball of 7. The multiplier was 3x.

It will take about 90 minutes to determine if a ticket or more had all of the correct numbers and how many tickets might have come close.

For the 29th straight drawing on Monday, no entry had the winning numbers.

$1.08B winner not yet public

Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.

The winner of that jackpot has not come forward so far, according to the California Lottery. Winners have a full year to come forward, and California Lottery officials are required to make the winner’s full name public.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, say lottery officials.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. 

FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for fall
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The agency is hoping to blunt any surge in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations as part of a shift to treating the vaccine like getting a yearly flu shot.

