Powerball numbers drawn for 8th largest lottery prize in US history
Sales are strong for tonight’s Powerball drawing as the estimated prize has grown to $850 million, $397.5 million for all cash.
It is potentially the eighth-largest jackpot in lottery United States history.
The numbers drawn were: 1-7-46-47-63 with a Powerball of 7. The multiplier was 3x.
It will take about 90 minutes to determine if a ticket or more had all of the correct numbers and how many tickets might have come close.
For the 29th straight drawing on Monday, no entry had the winning numbers.
$1.08B winner not yet public
Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win $1.08 billion.
The winner of that jackpot has not come forward so far, according to the California Lottery. Winners have a full year to come forward, and California Lottery officials are required to make the winner’s full name public.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, say lottery officials.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)