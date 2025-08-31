93°F
Nation and World

Powerball numbers drawn for estimated $1B jackpot

Lottery tickets sit in a box outside the Lotto Store on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Primm. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lottery tickets sit in a box outside the Lotto Store on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Primm. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Associated Press
August 30, 2025 - 8:32 pm
 

DES MOINES, Iowa — The numbers were picked Saturday night for an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot, although it’s not immediately clear if anyone was a big winner.

The numbers drawn were 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with the Powerball 17.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1 billion, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history. As ticket sales climbed this week, game officials raised the estimated Saturday night jackpot to $1 billion from $950 million, before taxes. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner can choose an immediate lump sum of $453 million, again before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of getting struck by lightning are far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

