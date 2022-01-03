Powerball winless streak goes into new year; Monday prize at $522M

The new year brought no new luck for Powerball players Saturday night for a jackpot prize worth $500 million.

People line up inside The Lotto Store at Primm as they wait to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Numbers drawn were 6-12-39-48-50 with a powerball of 7.

The prize for the Monday evening drawing has risen to $522 million with a cash value of $371.5 million.

The jackpot was last hit Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Monday’s drawing will be the 39th draw in the jackpot run.

