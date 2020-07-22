88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska isles, tsunami warning issued

By The Associated Press
July 22, 2020 - 1:24 am
 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula is from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak. Along the Aleutian Islands it is from Unimak Pas to Samalga Pass.

A tsunami advisory was posted for some areas nearby.

On Kodiak Island, the local high school opened its doors for evacuees, as did the local Catholic school, the Anchorage Daily New s reported.

“We’ve got a high school full of people,” said Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak School District. “I’ve been passing out masks since the first siren sounded,” he told the Daily News.

“Everything’s as calm as can be. We’ve got probably 300, 400 people all wearing masks,” he said.

The center said for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.

MOST READ
1
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
2
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
3
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
4
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
5
State reports 28 COVID-19 deaths — most reported in 1 day
State reports 28 COVID-19 deaths — most reported in 1 day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Twelve nuns at a Roman Catholic convent in Livonia, Michigan, died of COVID-19 complications wi ...
13 nuns from same convent outside Detroit die of COVID-19
The Associated Press

They all served others through different roles, from teaching to helping at-risk children to playing music to publishing a 586-page book about the history of the convent.

News media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, Monday, July 20, ...
Feds probe men’s rights lawyer in 2nd killing, in California
By Michael Balsamo and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

In a March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Was ...
Chinese hackers targeting of COVID-19 research, US charges
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the M ...
Federal agents, local streets: A possible constitutional crisis
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Federal officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, hailed by President Donald Trump but done without local consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse.

The war of words between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, and President Donald Trump escalat ...
Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor
By Don Babwin and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

The war of words between Chicago’s mayor and President Donald Trump escalated Monday after a weekend when 12 were killed in the city and dozens injured by gunfire, with Lori Lightfoot rejecting any suggestion federal law enforcement officers should be dispatched to the city and Trump all but promising to send them.

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing ...
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
By Jim Salter The Associated Press

St. Louis’ top prosecutor on Monday charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a doctor takes blood samples for use ...
Coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early UK test
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are designed to evaluate safety and see what kind of immune response was provoked, but can’t tell if the vaccine truly protects.

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States C ...
Protesters set fire at Portland courthouse, get gassed by feds
The Associated Press

Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. (U.S. National Institutes of Health vi ...
Arizona coronavirus count levels off after large weekend jump
The Associated Press

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 31 additional deaths from the coronavirus, a day after reporting a daily record of 147 deaths that officials attributed to the inclusion of information gathered from a review of death certificates.