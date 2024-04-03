74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Powerful earthquake hits near Taiwan, tsunami alert issued

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
The snow level on a mountain peak is seen near Phillips Station, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. ...
‘Awesome’: California enters spring with above-average mountain snowpack
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
The Associated Press
April 2, 2024 - 5:37 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2024 - 5:41 pm

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A powerful earthquake struck off Taiwan early Wednesday, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings. Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet).

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.5.

Television showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.

The quake came at 7:58 a.m. and could be felt in the capital Taipei.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The United States and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
By Nasser Karimi and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The Hezbollah terrorist group pledged “punishment and revenge” on Israel, which did not confirm the attack that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

An international charity suspended delivery of food to Gaza on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer

The electric vehicle maker blamed several things for its sales decline, including an arson attack that knocked out power in one of its factories.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Celebrating the final hours of the Tropicana in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Home Means Nevada 4 key reasons Nevada should be home for you—and your wealth
recommend 3
Proposed sidewalk vendor ordinance draws opposition in county report
recommend 4
Abortion ballot initiative ‘on track’ to turn in signatures to appear on 2024 ballot
recommend 5
World’s top player rides hot streak into Las Vegas LPGA event
recommend 6
Husband faces charges after shooting at wife’s car; she drives over him