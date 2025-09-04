Powerful hurricane could threaten Hawaii in coming days
MIAMI — Hurricane Kiko intensified into a major hurricane in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday at the same time Hurricane Lorena geared up to lash the coast of Mexico’s Baja California.
Kiko surged to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 1,560 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was traveling west at 9 mph.
The wind scale ranges from 1 to 5, with hurricane categories 3 and above considered major hurricanes.
Forecasters said Kiko could get even stronger in the next day or so, but that its intensity was likely to fluctuate after that.
There were no watches or warnings associated with Kiko and no hazards affecting land.