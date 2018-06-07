Powerful, picturesque tornado touches down on Wyoming prairie

Meteorologists told residents to take shelter as a tornado touched down on the plains in southeastern Wyoming.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Meteorologists told residents to take shelter as a tornado touched down on the plains in southeastern Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the twister formed north of Laramie on Wednesday evening, and there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office tweeted photos of a well-established, gray funnel cloud moving over the prairie at about 15 mph (24 kph), adding, “As picturesque as it may look, we ask that you take shelter now. No picture is worth getting hurt.”