63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Prep football coach fired after anti-Semitic play calls

March 24, 2021 - 1:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school fired its successful football coach and hired an outside consultant Wednesday to assist an investigation into reports that the team used anti-Semitic language, including a mention of Auschwitz, in its on-field play calling during a recent game.

“The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it,” Duxbury High School’s administration said in an emailed statement. “The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

In response, the school has “severed ties” with head coach Dave Maimaron and canceled this Friday’s game against Hingham, said the statement, signed by four members of the administration, including district Superintendent John Antonucci.

The district has also hired Edward Mitnick of Just Training Solutions LLC to assist in the investigation. Mitnick is an attorney and investigator with 30 years’ experience in such matters.

“We know from many conversations, emails, and online posts that many people want action now, and we appreciate that sentiment. However, we are still in the middle of an active investigation and it is important that we get accurate information and facts in this case,” the statement said.

The announcement came the day after Robert Trestan, president of the New England Anti-Defamation League, called for an independent investigation. Trestan said he was told by Antonucci that the words “rabbi” and “dreidel” were also used in Duxbury’s March 12 game against Plymouth North. Plymouth school officials alerted Duxbury about the matter.

“It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism,” Trestan said. “This is a really serious situation. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.”

The insensitive words were not directed at the opposing team or at a particular player, Antonucci said.

Maimaron, a special needs teacher at the school, had released a statement this week in which he apologized.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” he said. He called the language “careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

Massachusetts high school football is being played in the spring this year because the coronavirus pandemic caused postponement of the fall season.

Duxbury in recent years has been one of the state’s most successful teams, with five state championships since 2005. The affluent coastal community about 30 miles south of Boston has nearly 16,000 residents, according to the Census Bureau.

MOST READ
1
Man fatally shot teen brother in Strip hotel room, police say
Man fatally shot teen brother in Strip hotel room, police say
2
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
$327M project gets underway in Henderson
3
Watch MSG Sphere take shape as 100-ton roof trusses are installed
Watch MSG Sphere take shape as 100-ton roof trusses are installed
4
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
Las Vegas-based maker of Real Water faces 3rd lawsuit
5
DETR to require additional steps for some unemployment claimants
DETR to require additional steps for some unemployment claimants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police vehicles sit in the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooti ...
Police: Colorado shooting suspect prone to delusions, rage
By Patty Nieberg, Thomas Peipert and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was booked into jail Tuesday on murder charges a day after the attack at a grocery in Boulder. He was due to make a first court appearance Thursday.

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Green, sits wi ...
Massive cargo ship turns sideways, plugs Egypt’s Suez Canal
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

One of the world’s largest cargo ships has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in the Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system.

President Joe Biden once described himself as “the poorest man in Congress.” (Shutterstock)
How much is President Biden worth?
By Gabrielle Olya GoBankingRates

With decades of political experience behind him, Joe Biden was elected the 46th president on Nov. 7, 2020. Take a look at how he made it from senator to vice president to president — and how he’s earned his wealth along the way.

Mourners sign crosses, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, placed in honor of the victims, along a fence p ...
Colorado shooting victims: Store staffers, cop, photographer
By Jennifer Peltz, Corey Williams and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

Three were gunned down while putting in a day’s work at a Colorado supermarket. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack that left 10 dead.

 
Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 dead, including police officer
By Patty Nieberg, James Anderson and Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Police have arrested a suspect after 10 people, including a police officer, were killed Monday in Boulder, the third mass shooting in Colorado following incidents at Columbine High School in Littleton in 1999 and at a movie theater in Aurora in 2012.

 
Partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer,’ says Miami Beach official
By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

Miami Beach commissioners voted unanimously Sunday to empower the city manager to extend the curfew in the South Beach entertainment district until at least April 12, effectively shutting down a spring break hot spot in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.