Nation and World

Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
Updated July 16, 2023 - 1:02 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night.

Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at Primm Valley Lotto.

The other two winning tickets were won in Ventura and Monterey Park. The $62,823 lottery prize will be split three ways.

No winners were selected for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.

Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pa., ...
US students’ test scores slipping despite recovery efforts
By Heather Hollingsworth and Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

The study used data from about 6.5 million students who took the MAP Growth assessment in reading and math since the onset of the pandemic.

