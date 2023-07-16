Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
The Primm Valley Lotto ticket was one of three tickets that matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5.
A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night.
Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at Primm Valley Lotto.
The other two winning tickets were won in Ventura and Monterey Park. The $62,823 lottery prize will be split three ways.
No winners were selected for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.