Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot

The Primm Valley Lotto ticket was one of three tickets that matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5.

People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night.

Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at Primm Valley Lotto.

The other two winning tickets were won in Ventura and Monterey Park. The $62,823 lottery prize will be split three ways.

No winners were selected for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.