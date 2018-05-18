Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle’s father fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.

WINDSOR, England — Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle “the space he needs to focus on his health” amid reports he had had a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle’s future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he “is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way.”