Nation and World

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 - 4:17 am
 
In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal process ...
In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

