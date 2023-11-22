56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Princeton alumni urge school to stop spread of antisemitism

By Janet Lorin Bloomberg News
November 21, 2023 - 4:48 pm
 
A man walks on campus at Princeton University on Feb. 4, 2020, in Princeton, New Jersey. (Willi ...
A man walks on campus at Princeton University on Feb. 4, 2020, in Princeton, New Jersey. (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images/TNS)

More than 1,600 Princeton University alumni, students and faculty are urging school leaders to take steps to ensure the university doesn’t become a “hotbed of antisemitism” following protests on campus that some students said implied violence toward Jews.

The letter, sent to Princeton administrators and signed by alumni, including Mitchell Julis, co-chairman of Canyon Partners, and Leon Kalvaria, chairman of Citigroup’s institutional clients group, was prompted by two rallies and “the on-campus environment.”

Protesters called for an “intifada from Princeton to Gaza” and Jewish students said they were told by protesters “you are committing genocide,” according to the letter.

College campuses have been roiled by protests and tensions since Hamas, which the U.S., Canada and European Union designate a terrorist group, attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Alumni and students have criticized leadership at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia over incidents of antisemitism. Each of the schools has created antisemitism task forces, which the alumni group at Princeton is also seeking.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey-based school didn’t provide comment, but Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber addressed the Hamas attack last month, calling it “among the most atrocious of terrorist acts.”

Last week, the Education Department opened complaints for possible discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics at Columbia, Cornell, the University of Pennsylvania, Wellesley College, Cooper Union and Lafayette College. Five of them allege antisemitic harassment and two allege anti-Muslim harassment, according to the Education Department.

More than half of Jewish U.S. college students say they feel unsafe on their campus since the Hamas terrorist attack, according to a poll released Monday by Hillel International.

The Princeton alumni were contacted by students who felt physically unsafe and that the response wasn’t consistent with how other groups are treated and supported by the university, said Jacob Katz, a 2023 graduate and a co-author of the letter, who served in the Israel Defense Forces before enrolling at Princeton.

Princeton’s Hillel Rabbi, Gil Steinlauf, wrote in a letter Friday that his meetings with students suggest most students are demonstrating resilience.

“I often hear them tell me that it isn’t easy hearing their peers shout ‘From the River to the Sea’ or calls for an Intifada,” wrote Steinlauf. “But across the board, the majority of the students we engage are demonstrating resilience and resolve to pursue respectful, productive dialogue with others in the Jewish and broader campus community who may have different points of view from their own. ‘’

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
4 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in beating death; 9th arrest made
4 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in beating death; 9th arrest made
5
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
CARTOONS: What the new House Speaker does to keep busy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partner ...
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

Elon Musk’s social media company X filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America on Monday, saying it manufactured a report to show advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts in order to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa H ...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Gaza’s hospitals play a prominent role in the battle of narratives over the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist incursion into southern Israel.

A damaged clock outside a home that came under attack during a massive Hamas invasion into Kibb ...
MIRIAM ADELSON: Dust no more, and Never Again
By Dr. Miriam Adelson Special / RJ

Dr. Miriam Adelson reflects on the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the horrors inflicted by Hamas on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

More stories
Top U.S. firms warn Harvard, Yale other law schools about antisemitism
Top U.S. firms warn Harvard, Yale other law schools about antisemitism
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
Columbia, Cornell and other colleges face U.S. inquiries over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia
Education Department says universities must take action to stop antisemitism
Education Department says universities must take action to stop antisemitism
Pittsburgh college confronts student tension over Israel-Hamas war
Pittsburgh college confronts student tension over Israel-Hamas war
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
Antisemitism on campus: Jacky Rosen wants US government to fight back
Antisemitism on campus: Jacky Rosen wants US government to fight back