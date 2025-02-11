57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Private jets collide at Arizona airport, killing at least 1 person

Federal Aviation Administration (Facebook)
Federal Aviation Administration (Facebook)
More Stories
Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. (AMG-TheStreet)
Social media post sparks concern over fire on Disney cruise ship
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Monday, Feb ...
US judge keeps Trump plan to push out federal workers on hold
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he prepares to sign a procla ...
Trump administration hasn’t fully followed order to unfreeze federal spending, judge says
Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who have been ...
Hamas delays hostage releases, accuses Israel of violating ceasefire
The Associated Press
February 10, 2025 - 4:51 pm
 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet that collided with the parked plane had veered off the runway.

Of those injured, two were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. He said one person was still trapped in one of the planes and that “we’re doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

The runway has been closed and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground. And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who have been ...
Hamas releases 3 Israeli hostages as Gaza truce proceeds
By Ethan Bronner Bloomberg News

Hamas released three Israeli civilian men the terrorists held hostage in Gaza, and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners as the Gaza ceasefire ended its third week.

FILE - Hamas fighters take up positions ahead of a hostage release in Khan Younis, southern Gaz ...
Hamas names 3 more Israeli hostages to be freed
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The three men, captured by Hamas during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, are set to be freed Saturday.

MORE STORIES