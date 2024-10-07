Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds rally across the world on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary

Crowds participated in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and memorial events across Europe, North Africa and Asia on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Life may seem normal at Israel’s cafes and bars, but the war has cast a pall nationwide

People attend a demonstration in support of Israel to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.(AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

People attend a demonstration in support of Israel to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

PARIS — Crowds participated in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and memorial events across Europe, North Africa and Asia on Sunday on the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Sunday’s events followed massive rallies that took place Saturday in several European cities, including London, Berlin, Paris and Rome. Other events are scheduled through the week, with an expected peak on Monday, the date of the anniversary.

At a march in Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate, hundreds of pro-Israeli demonstrators set off up the famed Unter den Linden behind a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort.

With many Israeli flags waving overhead, some Jewish leaders led a song about “shalom” — peace — while marchers chanted “Free Gaza from Hamas!” and “Bring them home,” referring to hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands gathered in Paris for a Jewish memorial event featuring speakers and artists paying tribute to those killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack and standing with those still in captivity.

Ayelet Samerano, mother of Jonathan Samerano, who died after he was shot and kidnapped on Oct. 7 at the Supernova festival, said “we are a united people. Together we are strong … no enemy will bring us down. With this unity and strength, we will bring our loved ones home.”

In London, thousands gathered in Hyde Park in a similar memorial event. The crowds chanted “Bring them home” and waved Israeli flags and placards with the faces of hostages still held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets from Pakistan to Morocco in massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

In Morocco’s capital, Rabat, thousands marched by the parliament and called on the government to revoke its 2020 agreement formalizing the country’s ties with Israel.

The protest in Rabat was among the largest in months. Morocco’s government has spoken out against the war in Gaza but retained its ties with Israel.

Earlier on Sunday in Australia, thousands of people rallied in support of Palestinians and Lebanon. A pro-Israeli rally also took place in Melbourne.

Strikes intensify

A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied terrorist groups across the region. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque killed at least 19 people.

A year after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, which has traded fire with Israel since the war in Gaza began.

Israel's military confirmed a Hezbollah attack on the northern city of Haifa, though it was not immediately clear whether shrapnel from "fallen projectiles" was from rockets or interceptors. Hezbollah said it tried to hit a nearby naval base. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it treated 10 people, most of them hurt by shrapnel.

