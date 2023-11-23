61°F
Nation and World

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

By Liam Quigley New York Daily News
November 23, 2023 - 2:27 pm
 
Pro-Palestinian protesters are detained during Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23 ...
Pro-Palestinian protesters are detained during Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23, 2023, in New York City. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/TNS)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters Thursday who glued their hands to the asphalt.

Multiple protesters jumped the barricades and attempted to block the parade on Sixth Avenue near W. 45th St. about 10 a.m. Some glued their hands to the asphalt.

Floats, marching bands and the parade’s iconic balloons had to navigate around the protesters as police moved in to make arrests.

Activists clad in white jumpsuits poured fake blood on one another and the roadway, videos posted online shows.

Another dozen protestors rushed the parade route and unfurled a banner and chanted, video shared by the group Writers Against the War on Gaza shows.

Police hauled the protesters off the parade route but police officials could not immediately say how many people were arrested.

Another protest organized by the group Within Our Lifetime swelled to hundreds at Madison Square Park before marching through Manhattan, video shared online showed.

Protesters later marched through Midtown, stopping to chant outside the New York Times building on Eighth Avenue before heading down W. 42nd St. and massing in Times Square.

Mayor Eric Adams, joined by New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban at a Wednesday news conference, said police have been on high alert because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We are not going to tolerate any disruptions. We’re very keen on that,” Adams told outlet amNY at a separate event.

The parade featured 26 floats and 32 balloons.

