Pro-Palestinian protesters take over, vandalize Cal State LA building

A barricade and graffiti are seen left by pro-Palestinian protesters at the Student Services Building at California State University, Los Angeles campus in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 13, 2024. A takeover of a building at the university by demonstrators protesting Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza ended early Thursday, leaving the facility trashed and covered with graffiti. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Pro-Palestinian student protesters barricade the entrance to the student services building while awaiting for their divestment demands of California State University, Los Angeles administration on the campus in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

A pro-Palestinian student protester waves a Palestinian flag atop turned over utility carts while awaiting for their divestment demands of California State University, Los Angeles administration on the campus in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Scores of protesters occupied and vandalized a Cal State Los Angeles student services building while administrators were inside for hours before leaving Thursday morning, officials said.

The student services building was deemed a crime scene by authorities and multiple windows were defaced with messages in red paint.

Tables, hard-shelled umbrellas and rope still blocked the entrances and exits — though university officials said the building was now vacant.

Police tape marked many of the haphazard blockades put up by the protesters around 4 p.m. PDT Wednesday, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the area as a crime scene, according to Erik Frost Hollins, a spokesperson for the school.

Most of the group that barricaded the building left voluntarily by 1 a.m. Thursday, Hollins said, and the rest left after police ordered a dispersal shortly after. There were no arrests and Hollins was unaware if there were any injuries.

Hollins said there was “significant damage” on the first four floors of the student services building, including extensive graffiti and paint, as well as damage to equipment, walls and pipes.

Hollins didn’t have an estimate for the cost of the damage.

About two hours after the group moved into the building, officials identified an exit for the majority of employees inside to leave. However, a dozen staff members — including Hollins and university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes — voluntarily stayed behind.

“That was by choice, to manage the situation,” Hollins said.

The main pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus, with a fortified barrier around it. It’s been there for about 40 days, Hollins said, and university officials have engaged in “formal and informal conversations” over the last few weeks, including inside the encampment.

“We were working toward a resolution on this,” Hollins said. It wasn’t clear what steps the university would take next.

Operations at Cal State L.A.’s downtown campus were not affected by the protest.

The protesters blocked off entrances and exits to the student services building in what university officials called an “unauthorized” action. KABC-TV video showed windows of the building were vandalized and campus furniture was overturned and blocking doors.

Hollins said the group of 50 to 100 protesters had barricaded the exits on the first floor and blocked pathways around the building. The university asked employees on the upper floors to shelter in place and everyone else to leave the area.

Late Wednesday evening, law enforcement officers from various agencies were gathered in front of the university police station as helicopters buzzed overhead.

Hollins said the university received an email from the CSULA Gaza Solidarity Encampment indicating that its members were staging a sit-in in the building. Hollins did not comment on how the university planned to respond other than to say campus police “are aware and they are in the area.” The university Police Department declined to comment.