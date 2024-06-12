104°F
Nation and World

Pro-Palestinian protestors vandalize museum director’s home in New York

Red paint covers portions of the entrance to the German consulate building, Wednesday, June 12, ...
Red paint covers portions of the entrance to the German consulate building, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Sophie Rosenbaum)
Anne Pasternak, the Shelby White and Leon Levy Director of the Brooklyn Museum, attends The Eig ...
Anne Pasternak, the Shelby White and Leon Levy Director of the Brooklyn Museum, attends The Eighth Annual Brooklyn Artists Ball at the museum on April 17, 2018, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum/TNS)
This undated photo provided by the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters shows Andrey Kozlov. Is ...
‘This is the same person’: Rescued hostage’s dad discusses fear, relief
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart in ...
Blinken casts doubt on Israel-Hamas cease-fire prospects
A photo of a digital shelf label is seen with a rollback price at a Walmart store in this provi ...
Walmart adding digital shelf labels to allow for easier pricing changes
FILE - Tents are placed on an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel an ...
Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA
By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press
June 12, 2024 - 11:42 am
 

NEW YORK — Palestinian protesters vandalized locations associated with the Brooklyn Museum and the United Nations in New York City, throwing red paint across their entrances in opposition to the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on the social platform X on Wednesday that police are investigating after the homes of museum director Anne Pasternak and members of the museum’s board of trustees were hit.

He shared four images of a brick building splashed with red paint with a banner hung in front of the door that read: “Anne Pasternak Brooklyn Museum White Supremacist Zionist.”

“This is not peaceful protest or free speech. This is a crime, and it’s overt, unacceptable antisemitism,” Adams wrote, sending sympathy to Pasternak and museum board members. “These actions will never be tolerated in New York City for any reason.”

A spokesperson for the museum didn’t respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Red paint was also splashed across the front of buildings associated with the German consulate, as well as the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, where flyers critical of the Palestinian Authority and its president, Mahmoud Abbas, were also scattered outside the building.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department declined to comment, saying the agency is investigating and will provide more information later. Messages seeking comment were also sent Wednesday to Palestinian and German diplomats.

City official defends museum

Hundreds of protesters marched on the Brooklyn Museum late last month, setting up tents in the lobby and unfurling a “Free Palestine” banner from the building’s roof before police moved in to make dozens of arrests.

Within Our Lifetime and other organizers of that protest have said the museum is “deeply invested in and complicit” in the war through its leadership, trustees, corporate sponsors and donors.

But City Comptroller Brad Lander, who was among the New York politicians to speak out against the protests, said the Brooklyn Museum has done more to grapple with questions of “power, colonialism, racism & the role of art” than many other museums.

“The cowards who did this are way over the line into antisemitism, harming the cause they claim to care about, and making everyone less safe,” he wrote on X.

The grand Beaux Arts museum, which is the city’s second largest, sits at the edge of Crown Heights, home to one of the city’s largest Orthodox Jewish communities.

There has been a steady stream of protests in the city and across the nation since Oct. 7.

On Monday, protesters rallied outside the Nova Exhibition, a memorial created to honor the victims of the Hamas-led terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis and took some 250 hostage.

Some protesters waved a flag with Hamas’ emblem as well as a sign lauding the massacre.

Mayor Adams and relatives of those killed during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack visited the exhibition Tuesday, calling the previous day’s protest “despicable.”

“I cannot describe what I felt,” said Menashe Manzuri, the father of Roya Manzuri, 22, and Norelle Manzuri, 25, who were among the Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 massacre.

Manzuri was at the exhibition when the protest broke out Monday. “It was like they killed me again and again and again.”

THE LATEST
FILE - Tents are placed on an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel an ...
Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The demonstrators repeatedly tried to set up tents, canopies and barriers as they moved to various locations, disrupting nearby final exams.

A woman holds a banner during a protest calling for the return of Israeli hostages held by Hama ...
Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza cease-fire plan
By Matthew Lee and Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest visit to the region is focused on rallying support for the cease-fire proposal, and boosting the entry of humanitarian aid.

