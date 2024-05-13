85°F
Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle to tiny numbers at colleges

In this photo provided by Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld speaks during the school's graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Durham, N.C. A tiny contingent of graduates opposed the pro-Israel comedian speaking at their commencement Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “Free Palestine!” amid a mix of boos and cheers. (Bill Snead/Duke University via AP)
This photo provided by Duke University shows commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld, front row second from left, on stage during the school's graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Durham, N.C. A tiny contingent of graduates opposed the pro-Israel comedian speaking at their commencement Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “Free Palestine!” amid a mix of boos and cheers. (Jared Lazarus/Duke University via AP)
In this photo provided by Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld laughs on stage during the school's graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Durham, N.C. A tiny contingent of Duke graduates opposed the pro-Israel comedian speaking at their commencement Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “Free Palestine!” amid a mix of boos and cheers. (Bill Snead/Duke University via AP)
By Moriah Balingit The Associated Press
May 12, 2024 - 7:18 pm
 

A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting “free Palestine” amid a mix of boos and cheers.

Some waved the Palestinian flag. Seinfeld, whose decade-long namesake show became one of the most popular in U.S. television history and who continues to draw legions of fans to his Netflix specials and TV appearances, was there to receive an honorary doctorate from the university.

“After spending four years at what is considered one of the finest institutions of higher education in the world, they apparently feel that perhaps some light entertainment will get you all to the final realization, ‘You know, I think I’ve really had enough of this place,’ ” Seinfeld said.

The stand-up turned actor and recent star, director and co-writer of the movie “Unfrosted,” has publicly supported Israel since it invaded Gaza to dismantle Hamas after the terrorist organization attacked the country and killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The ensuing war has killed nearly 35,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Students at campuses across the U.S. responded this spring by setting up encampments and calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it. Students and others on campuses whom law enforcement authorities have identified as outside agitators have taken part in the protests from Columbia University in New York City to UCLA.

At the University of California, Berkeley, on Saturday, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waved flags and chanted during commencement and were escorted to the back of the stadium, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counterprotests, but some attendees voiced frustration.

“I feel like they’re ruining it for those of us who paid for tickets and came to show our pride for our graduates,” said Annie Ramos, whose daughter is a student. “There’s a time and a place, and this is not it.”

The small student protest Sunday at Duke’s graduation in Durham, North Carolina, was emblematic of campus events across the U.S. Sunday after weeks of student protests roiled U.S. campuses in recent weeks and resulted in nearly 2,900 arrests at 57 colleges and universities.

This weekend’s commencement events remained largely peaceful.

At Emerson College in Boston, some students took off their graduation robes and left them on stage. Others emblazoned “free Palestine” on their mortar boards.

Protests at Columbia University, where student uprisings inspired others at campuses across the country, led the school to cancel its main graduation ceremony in favor of smaller gatherings.

The University of Southern California told its valedictorian, who publicly backed Palestinians, that she could not deliver her keynote speech at its graduation ceremony because of security concerns. It later canceled its main graduation ceremony.

