Nation and World

Pro-Palestinian protests resume at Columbia University

Hundreds of small Israeli flags are seen on a Columbia University Campus lawn back in April. No ...
Hundreds of small Israeli flags are seen on a Columbia University Campus lawn back in April. Now student groups are pushing for students to skip school and urge college officials to divest from Israel as classes are set to resume today. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Daily News/TNS)
This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides naval force shows the Greek-flagg ...
Salvagers abandon effort to tow oil tanker hit by Houthi terrorists in Red Sea
People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by ...
White House working on new cease-fire and hostage deal
(Courtesy AMG-TheStreet)
Social Security payments will soon be affected by a COLA change
The ESPN logo is seen in 2013. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
ESPN networks, ABC and Disney channels go dark on DirecTV
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News
September 3, 2024 - 1:25 pm
 

NEW YORK — Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University called for a strike Tuesday, asking their classmates to skip school and urging college officials to divest from Israel as classes resumed for the fall semester.

Dozens of protesters with noisemakers and megaphones — some with their backpacks — picketed against the war in Gaza on 116th St. and Broadway, as their peers tried to push through the crowd to one of Columbia’s limited entry points as campus remains closed to the public.

“As we prepare to begin a new semester, Gazan students have no universities left to which they can return,” read a statement from Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition of more than 100 student clubs.

“We do not deserve a fist day of school,” it continued.

The groups promoted an email template to send to their professors, announcing they will not be attending as they participate in a first day of classes strike.

“In solidarity with CUAD’s strike and our peers pushing for divestment, I ask that you excuse any absences from class or provide an opportunity to participate online,” read the email. “I understand the importance of class attendance and am committed to making up any missed work or assignments.”

The Associated Press

National security spokesman John Kirby said the “executions” of six hostages, including one American, by Hamas terrorists, “underscores the sense of urgency” in the talks.

By Joe Reedy The Associated Press

ESPN has gone off the air on a major carrier for the second straight year during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and in the midst of the first full weekend of college football.