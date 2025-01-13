Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say

Four officials said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilized the Middle East.

Demonstrators hold torches during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Demonstrators hold signs and flares during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

An Israeli military car drives by a protective wall near the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

CAIRO — U.S. and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn’t been reached yet, officials said Monday.

Four officials acknowledged that progress has been made and said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilized the Middle East. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the talks.

A U.S. official briefed on the negotiations said all sides are “closer than we’ve ever been, but it could still fall apart.” The official declined to predict the timing of a potential agreement because he said it is too uncertain, with multiple moving parts still in play.

Two other officials, including one associated with Hamas, said there were still a number of hurdles. On several occasions over the past year, U.S. leaders have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have talks stall.

Another person familiar with the talks said there had been a breakthrough overnight and there was a proposed deal on the table. Israeli and Hamas negotiators will take it to their leaders for final approval, the person said.

The person said mediators from Qatar had put renewed pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement, while President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, was pressing the Israelis. Witkoff recently joined the negotiations and has been in the region in recent days.

The person said the mediators had handed the draft deal to each side and the next 24 hours would be pivotal.

An Egyptian official said there had been good progress overnight, but it would likely take a few more days, and the sides were aiming for a deal before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A Hamas official who spoke anonymously because he wasn’t authorized to brief the media said a number of contentious issues still need to be resolved, including an Israeli commitment to end the war and details about the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The Qatari palace said the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with Hamas’ delegation in Doha as well as with Witkoff and Brett McGurk, President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser. Al Thani also spoke by phone with Biden, who stressed the urgent need for a deal.

The Biden administration, along with Egypt and Qatar, has spent more than a year trying to broker an agreement to end the war and secure the release of scores of hostages captured in the Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the conflict.

But the sides have been divided over the details of the planned exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as well as the nature of the ceasefire itself. Hamas has said it won’t release the remaining captives without an end to the war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the campaign until “total victory” over the terrorist group.

Under discussion now is a phased ceasefire. Netanyahu has repeatedly signaled he is committed only to the first phase, a partial hostage release in exchange for a weekslong halt in fighting.

The possibility of a lasting ceasefire and other issues would be negotiated after the first phase begins. Hamas has demanded a full withdrawal and complete end to the war, and is hoping this first phase will lead to that outcome.

Biden, who hopes to wrap up a deal before leaving office next week, spoke with Netanyahu about the talks on Sunday.

The head of Israel’s Mossad foreign intelligence agency, David Barnea, and McGurk were both in Doha. Barnea’s presence meant high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are once again involved in the talks.

Hamas-led terrorists killed about 1,200 people and abducted around 250 others in the attack that ignited the war.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, whose count doesn’t give a breakdown between fighters and civilians.

Five Israeli soldiers were killed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on Monday, raising the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat in the north over the past week to 15.

In Tel Aviv, dozens of supporters of the hostages spelled out “HOME!” at the entrance to the city’s main military base.

In Jerusalem, around 1,000 people blocked the main entrance to the city and demonstrated against a deal, marching with a sign that read “You have no mandate to surrender to Hamas.”