88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Proposal would ban airline fees for parents to sit with their kids

Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on May 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. ...
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on May 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to announce a new rule that would require airlines to do everything possible to ensure parents can sit with young children on flights. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
More Stories
Planes believed to be carrying prisoners coming from Russia upon their arrival at the Ankara Ai ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
Fire crews light a burn operation along Highway 36 to slow the Park Fire near Dales, Calif., Mo ...
Humans are to blame for 95% of California’s wildfires. Here’s why
Crowds of attendees arriving at the San Diego Comic-Con downtown on July 26, 2024. (Alejandro T ...
Undercover Comic-Con sex-trafficking sting nets 14 arrests, recovery of 10 possible victims
File - Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour o ...
SAUNDERS: Harris campaign says she’s tough on the border. Baloney
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
August 1, 2024 - 7:27 am
 

The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.

Under the proposal, released Thursday, U.S. and foreign carriers would be required to seat children 13 or younger next to their parent or accompanying adult for free.

If adjacent seats aren’t available when a parent books a flight, airlines would be required to let families choose between a full refund, or waiting to see if a seat opens up. If seats don’t become available before other passengers begin boarding, airlines must give families the option to rebook for free on the next flight with available adjacent seating.

The Biden administration estimates the rule could save a family of four as much as $200 in seat fees for a round trip.

“Flying with children is already complicated enough without having to worry about that,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg pointed out that four airlines — Alaska, American, Frontier and JetBlue — already guarantee that children 13 and under can sit next to an accompanying adult for free.

Congress authorized the Department of Transportation to propose a rule banning family seating fees as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed in May.

The legislation also raises penalties for airlines that violate consumer laws and requires the Transportation Department to publish a “dashboard” so consumers can compare seat sizes on different airlines.

The department will take comments on the proposed family seating rule for the next 60 days before it crafts a final rule.

Airlines have been pushing back against the Biden administration’s campaign to eliminate what it calls ” junk fees.”

In April, the administration issued a final rule requiring airlines to automatically issue cash refunds for canceled or delayed flights and to better disclose fees for baggage or cancellations.

Airlines sued and earlier this week, a three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked that rule from taking effect, ruling that it “likely exceeds” the agency’s authority. The judges granted a request by airlines to halt the rule while their lawsuit plays out.

Asked whether the family seating rule could face the same fate, Buttigieg noted that the Transportation Department also has the backing of Congress, which authorized the rule.

“Any rule we put forward, we are confident it is well-founded in our authorities,” Buttigieg said during a conference call to discuss the family seating rule.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Planes believed to be carrying prisoners coming from Russia upon their arrival at the Ankara Ai ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
By Eric Tucker, Dasha Litvinova and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture duri ...
Plea deal reached with alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks, 2 others
By Ellen Knickmayer and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Petitions asking Southwest to keep open-seat policy are gaining steam
Veronika Bondarenko AMG-thestreet

When Southwest announced that it was changing its decades-old open-seating policy to one in which passengers can pay extra to choose where to sit, the backlash was both expected and fast in coming.

FILE - Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to journalists af ...
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

Israel had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Southwest will assign seats on flights, breaking 50-year tradition
recommend 2
Petitions asking Southwest to keep open-seat policy are gaining steam
recommend 3
Spirit Airlines is going upscale; will offer fares with extra perks
recommend 4
Southwest bidding for Vegas route to convenient Washington airport
recommend 5
Investigation into Delta opens after global tech meltdown
recommend 6
Delta CEO says airline is facing $500M in costs from global tech outage