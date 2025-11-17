63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Prosecutor: Antonio Brown could face 30 years if guilty of attempted murder with gun

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown walks after being released from the Turner Guilford ...
Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown walks after being released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Nov. 13, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
More Stories
An airplane prepares to land at O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. ...
FAA lifts flight restrictions, allowing commercial airlines to resume full schedules
Coffee beans are prepared at a farm in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Pho ...
Will Brazilian coffee, beef and tropical fruit still be tariffed?
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate ...
Justice Department quietly replaced ‘identical’ Trump signatures on recent pardons
Cleto Escobedo III (Getty Images)
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ band leader Cleto Escobedo’s cause of death revealed
By Curt Anderson Associated Press
November 17, 2025 - 10:50 am
 

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder because a firearm was allegedly used, a prosecutor said Monday.

Brown appeared via video at a brief arraignment hearing in Miami-Dade Circuit Court in which his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, repeated that Brown already entered a not guilty plea. He was released from jail last week on a $25,000 bond and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

An attempted murder charge in Florida carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence in many cases. But Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Cruz said because Brown allegedly used a gun, he could face double that time behind bars because of a firearm sentencing enhancement. The law also carries a potential 20-year minimum mandatory sentence upon conviction.

Brown, 37, did not speak during the hearing, Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez set at status hearing tentatively for Dec. 22. No trial date has been scheduled.

Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier, according to an arrest warrant. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Eiglarsh said at a previous hearing that the affidavit is mistaken and that Brown actually used his personal firearm, and the shots were not aimed at anyone. Brown has said on social media that he was defending himself from an attack and that others were trying to steal jewelry from him.

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL and was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay, including a Super Bowl championship with quarterback Tom Brady. He spent much of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and accounted for 88 total touchdowns, counting punt returns and one pass.

Brown was extradited last week from Dubai, where he has business interests, after an arrest warrant on the attempted murder charge was issued in June.

MOST READ
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Coffee beans are prepared at a farm in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Pho ...
Will Brazilian coffee, beef and tropical fruit still be tariffed?
By Elénore Hughes Associated Press

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said Saturday that Brazilian exported goods to the U.S. including coffee, beef and tropical fruits would still be tariffed 40%, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to remove some import taxes.

Cleto Escobedo III (Getty Images)
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ band leader Cleto Escobedo’s cause of death revealed
By AnnaMarie Houlis Parade

Jimmy Kimmel’s lifelong friend and the band leader of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cleto Escobedo III, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, at just 59 years old. Condolences poured in for Kimmel throughout the week, and Escobedo’s cause of death has now been revealed.

This image provided by PepsiCo shows from left, shows original Doritos Nacho cheese chips next ...
Doritos and Cheetos dialing back the bright orange
By Dee-Ann Durbin Associated Press

Doritos and Cheetos are getting a makeover. PepsiCo said Thursday it’s launching toned-down versions of its bright orange snacks that won’t have any artificial colors or flavors.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks alongside Vice President JD Vance about the impact o ...
California revokes 17K commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants
By Josh Funk The Associated Press

California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses given to immigrants after discovering the expiration dates went past when the drivers were legally allowed to be in the U.S., state officials said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of t ...
Trump signs government funding bill, ending shutdown
By Kevin Freking, Joey Cappelletti and Matt Brown Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a shutdown that caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travelers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks.

MORE STORIES