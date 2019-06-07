96°F
Nation and World

Prosecutor: More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer

The Associated Press
June 7, 2019 - 11:17 am
 

DALLAS — A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to a 79-year-old inmate who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Friday that Samuel Little continues to cooperate with investigators from around the country who interrogate him in prison about cold case killings dating back to the 1970s.

Little was convicted of killing three Los Angeles-area women and pleaded guilty to killing a Texas woman. He is serving life sentences in a California prison.

Little, who lived a nomadic lifestyle, claims to have killed at least 90 women as he crisscrossed the country over the years. Bland says Little is in failing health and “he’s determined to make sure that his victims are found.”

Gary Ridgway, the so-called Green River Killer, pleaded guilty to killing 49 women and girls, making him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history in terms of confirmed kills, though he said he killed 71.

THE LATEST
In this Aug. 31, 2018, photo morning commuters drive into downtown Los Angeles as the sun rises ...
Oregon moves toward permanent daylight saving time
By Sarah Zimmerman The Associated Press

Oregon moved toward making daylight saving time permanent after the House voted 37-20 Thursday to ditch the twice-yearly time change if other West Coast states follow suit and Congress signs off.

In a April 26, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to court ...
Officer who shot 911 caller sentenced to 12½ years in prison
By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who had called 911 apologized to the woman’s family Friday just moments before a judge ordered him to prison for 12½ years.

Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido greets supporte ...
Venezuela exodus grows, UN’s Angelina Jolie to visit region
By Christopher Torchia The Associated Press

The number of Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations said Friday ahead of a visit to the region by UNHCR envoy Angelina Jolie.

Aviator Nancy Harkness Love, director of the Women's Auxiliary Ferry Squadron (WAFS), and Col. ...
Many women backstage heroines in D-Day’s 75th anniversary
By John Leicester The Associated Press

Women didn’t get much of a mention in the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day that focused largely on the fighting exploits of men, yet without them Adolf Hitler wouldn’t have been defeated.

Taxis in the Times Square area of New York City. (Getty Images)
NY man arrested after talk of Times Square grenade attack
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

A New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned Friday on weapons-related charges, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

(Getty Images)
FDA warns vaping ‘influencers’ about online promotions
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. regulators moved to discipline vaping companies for inappropriately promoting their flavored nicotine formulas through so-called influencers on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.

(Getty Images)
Missouri library’s ‘Adulting 101’ classes teach life skills
The Associated Press

Adulting classes have popped up at libraries around the country in the past few years to teach young adults how to find a job, buy insurance, make a budget and change a tire. Organizers say the classes are a response to the lack of home economics, woodworking and auto shop offerings in American high schools.

In a Sept. 27, 2002 file photo, the U.S. guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville lies at an ...
US, Russia blame each other in near-collision of warships
By Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The U.S. and Russian militaries accused each other of unsafe actions on Friday after an American cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet of each other in the East China Sea.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote ...
Under fire, Biden reverses stance on federal money for abortions
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course Thursday and declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.