Nation and World

Prosecutor says Dallas officer’s testimony ‘absurd,’ ‘garbage’

By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press
September 30, 2019 - 10:29 am
 

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer’s claim that she believed she was in her own apartment when she fatally shot a neighbor in his home is absurd, a prosecutor said during closing arguments at the officer’s murder trial Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said Monday that Amber Guyger was “an intruder” in Botham Jean’s home when she killed him last September.

Guyger tearfully testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift. Speaking publicly for the first time about the events of that night, she said she found the door of what she believed was her apartment unlocked and was afraid that someone had broken in. She said she opened fire using her service weapon when a silhouetted figure walked toward her in the dark.

Guyger should have known she was in the wrong apartment, Fine said Monday, calling her claims “absurd” and “garbage.”

‘Unreasonable decisions’

“It’s not a mistake. It’s a series of unreasonable decisions,” Fine said.

In her testimony Friday, the 31-year-old Guyger, who is white, repeatedly apologized for killing Jean, a black accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia who lived a floor above her.

“I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day,” she said as she looked across the courtroom at Jean’s family.

Prosecutors said Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger killed him.

Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the killing. She was later fired and charged with murder .

THE LATEST
Kim Song, chair of the delegation of North Korea, addresses the 74th session of the United Nati ...
N. Korea complains at UN about US ‘provocations’
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

North Korea decried the stalled state of its nuclear standoff with the United States and told the international community Monday that the fault lies with Washington’s “political and military provocations.”

In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference ...
Defying NCAA, California to let college athletes make money
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

People form a human chain in support of protest movement in the harbor area in Hong Kong, Mond ...
Activists criticize Hong Kong police warning of holiday violence
By Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Hong Kong police warned Monday of the potential for protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to engage in violence “one step closer to terrorism” during this week’s National Day events, an assertion ridiculed by activists as propaganda meant to scare people from taking to the streets.

In a March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the White H ...
GOP lawmaker blasts Trump civil war tweet as ‘beyond repugnant’
The Associated Press

A Republican congressman is slamming as “beyond repugnant” President Donald Trump’s tweet of a conservative pastor’s comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a “civil war-like fracture” in America.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his hair combed as he prepares to appear on a TV polit ...
UK prime minister denies wrongdoing as allegations mount
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced political opposition and personal allegations Monday as he tried to fulfill his pledge to lead Britain out of the European Union in just over a month.

In a Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meet ...
Saudi crown prince takes responsibility for journalist’s death
The Associated Press

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes “full responsibility” for the grisly killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he denied allegations that he ordered it.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the relea ...
Trump demands to meet accuser; GOP split over impeachment strategy
By Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

As Democrats drive an impeachment inquiry toward a potential vote by the end of the year, President Donald Trump’s allies are struggling over how he should manage the starkest threat to his presidency.

Forever 21 at Downtown Summerlin (Google maps)
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The Associated Press

Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.