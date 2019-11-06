77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Prosecutors charge Milwaukee man with hate crime in acid attack

By Ivan Moreno The Associated Press
November 6, 2019 - 1:13 pm
 

MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old white Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on a Hispanic man’s face will be charged with a hate crime, increasing the possible sentence he may receive if convicted, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed one charge against Clifton Blackwell — first-degree reckless injury — but added the sentencing enhancers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon. The two enhancers could add 10 years in prison if he’s convicted of first-degree reckless injury, which is punishable by up to 25 years.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, 42, said his attacker approached him near a restaurant Friday night and confronted him about being parked too close to a bus stop, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said Blackwell then asked, “Why did you invade my country?” and “Why don’t you respect my laws?”

Villalaz said he moved his car but that Blackwell continued to berate him, calling him “illegal” and telling him to “go back, go back,” followed by an expletive. Villalaz said he called Blackwell a racist, also using an expletive. Villalaz said Blackwell threw the acid on him after Villalaz said “everyone come from somewhere first” and that American Indians had been in the country the longest.

Surveillance video from the restaurant recorded the attack, which left Villalaz with second-degree burns on his face.

Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

The attack on Villalaz comes at a time when the Anti-Defamation League says extreme anti-immigrant views have become part of the political mainstream in recent years through sharp rhetoric by anti-immigration groups and politicians, including President Donald Trump.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Monday that the Trump administration has repeatedly condemned racism and violence.

Investigators who searched Blackwell’s home found among other things four bottles of sulfuric acid, muriatic acid, and two bottles of Kleen-Out drain opener that was 100 % lye, according to the search warrant.

Before filing the charge, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm said during an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio that his office was looking to determine whether the attack was motivated “in whole or in part” based on the victim’s race. He said prosecutors would look “very closely first at the underlying offenses and then we’ll make a determination whether the facts support the hate crime.”

“But it’s obviously a concern to many people not just in this community but really around the country right now,” he said.

Blackwell does not yet have an attorney, according to court records.

Blackwell’s family said he’s a military veteran who came to Milwaukee to seek help for an undetermined medical issue. His mother, Jacqueline P. Blackwell, of California, told the Journal Sentinel he had sought care with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee for post-traumatic stress.

“I was comfortable that he was getting good care with the VA,” she told the newspaper.

His brother, Arthur Eugene Blackwell of Evergreen, Colorado, told the AP that Clifton served nearly four years in the U.S. Marines and was stationed at the Panama Canal around the time Manuel Noriega was captured and removed in 1990. A Marine official told AP that the branch doesn’t have a record matching Blackwell’s name and birthdate.

State court records show Blackwell was convicted in a 2006 Rusk County case of false imprisonment and pointing a gun at a person in a case where he held four hunters at gunpoint because they were on his property.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 19, 2019, file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out fro ...
Bill expanding animal cruelty law passes Congress, goes to Trump
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The bill would expand a law that made creation or distribution of so-called “animal crushing” videos illegal. The new bill would make the underlying acts of cruelty a federal crime.

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico, looks at a photo of the childr ...
Brave acts stand out after ambush in Mexico kills 9
By Peter Orsi and Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

The eight children, some mere infants, who survived the ambush in northern Mexico not only escaped the drug cartel gunmen who killed their mothers but managed to hide in the brush, with some walking miles to get help despite grisly bullet wounds.

In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, photo, Paradise City Councilman Michael Zuccolillo poses at th ...
Epiphany helps Paradise fire victim rebuild a year after fire
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Despite her vow to stay away, Victoria Sinclaire’s family was one of the first to rebuild, braving the enduring threat of wildfires, and repeated power outages in Paradise, California, after a deadly fire a year ago.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in St. George, Utah. The temple will be ...
LDS temple in Utah closed for renovations
The Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially closed its temple in St. George for renovations that will take at least a few years to complete.

An April 16, 2019, file photo, shows a Juul vape pen in Vancouver, Wash. New research released ...
Juul & mint flavor driving climb in teen vaping, study says
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, including one that details previously released figures indicating that the surge in underage use of e-cigarettes shows no signs of slowing down.

Tess Harjo, left, embraces her grandmother, Sally Taylor, right, after being released from the ...
450 freed Oklahoma inmates largest 1-day commutation in US
By Sean Murphy The Associated Press

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

In an Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, people look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, ...
In last days on run, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

Associates paint a picture of a man obsessed with his security and well-being and trying to find safety in towns and deserts in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border as the extremists’ domains crumbled.