Nation and World

Prosecutors: Dad angry over Father’s Day cake kills 5-year-old son

The Associated Press
June 28, 2019 - 7:18 am
 

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say a Milwaukee father is accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son because the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day.

Travis Stackhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the child’s death last Saturday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

A complaint says the 29-year-old father initially told police his son was injured after falling down the stairs. Paramedics didn’t think the boy’s injuries were consistent with a fall. Authorities say Stackhouse became angry his children were eating his cheesecake, went to a bar and returned about 2 a.m., at which time the mother of the child called 911.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on the defendant’s behalf.

THE LATEST
Girls wearing swimsuits sit along the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019. Schools ...
Record-setting heat wave hitting much of Europe
By Angela Charlton The Associated Press

Schools are dousing kids with water and nursing homes are equipping the elderly with hydration sensors as France and other nations battle a record-setting heat wave baking much of Europe.

In a May 7, 2019, file photo, Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, center, signs legislation i ...
Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

A federal lawsuit filed Friday in Atlanta is the latest effort by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge a wave of restrictive abortion laws passed in conservative states.

Fisher Price Ultra-Lite Play Yard with Inclined sleeper (US Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Fisher-Price recalls 71K inclined infant sleepers
The Associated Press

Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

Automotive technicians Don Dimond, left, and Bernie Rabinovitz prepare to separate an engine an ...
Own an old car? Vehicle age in US reaches record
The Associated Press

The average age of cars and trucks in the U.S. has hit a record 11.8 years, as better quality and technology allows people to keep them on the road longer.

Women carry a bag after arriving by bus to Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Cuban Preside ...
Cuba announces increase in wages as part of economic reform
By Michael Weissenstein and Andrea Rodriguez The Associated Press

The stronger peso was introduced as a replacement for the dollars traded on the black market during the island’s post-Soviet economic crisis in the 1990s.