Prosecutors drop most charges against Columbia University student protesters

FILE - Members of the New York Police Department strategic response team load arrested protesters from Columbia University onto a bus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Julius Motal, File)
FILE - Students with the Gaza solidarity encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking over it on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York. Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said. (Marco Postigo Storel via AP)
FILE - Members of the New York Police Department strategic response team escort protesters from Columbia University, April 30, 2024, in New York. Student protesters began occupying Hamilton Hall that morning. Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying the campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Julius Motal, File)
FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Ban ...
Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank
FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea ...
Eisenhower aircraft carrier heads home
This photo released by Israel's Antiques Authority (IAA) on Thursday, June 20, 2024 shows Jacob ...
Ship found off Israel’s coast could shed light on the navigation skills of ancient mariners
The Bovard Administration Building on the campus of the University of Southern California on Ma ...
USC drops complaints, won’t discipline professor who said ‘Hamas are murderers’
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press
June 22, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 

NEW YORK — Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said.

At a court hearing this week, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested on trespassing charges inside the administration building.

Students and their allies seized the building, known as Hamilton Hall, on April 30, barricading themselves inside with furniture and padlocks in a major escalation of campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

At the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus the following night, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests.

At a hearing Thursday, prosecutors said they were dismissing charges against most of those arrested inside the building due in part to a lack of evidence tying them to specific acts of property damage and the fact that none of the students had criminal histories.

Stephen Millan, an assistant district attorney, noted that the protesters wore masks and blocked surveillance cameras in the building, making it difficult to “prove that they participated in damaging any Columbia University property or causing harm to anyone.”

All of those students are still facing disciplinary hearings and possible expulsion from the university.

Prosecutors said they would move forward with charges against one person involved in the building occupation, who is also accused of breaking an NYPD camera in a holding cell and burning an Israeli flag during a protest.

Thirteen others arrested in the building were offered deals that would have eventually led to the dismissal of their charges, but they refused them “in a show of solidarity with those facing the most extreme repression,” according to a statement by Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition group representing protesters. Of that group of arrestees, most were alumni, prosecutors said, though two were students.

Nine other defendants who were arrested for occupying another building at City College of New York have also rejected proposed deals with prosecutors, according to the group. Prosecutors said Thursday that they would drop charges against nine others who were involved in the City College occupation.

THE LATEST
FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Ban ...
Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank
By Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea ...
Eisenhower aircraft carrier heads home
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

U.S. officials ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, to return home after a twice-extended tour.

People wave Israeli flags during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ...
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
The Associated Press

No information was given about the circumstances of the deaths of the two, both of whom were men in their 20s. Three other soldiers were severely injured, the army said.

Stanford McConnehey, left, listens to Beshara Kehdi, right, speak as they announce that the Dav ...
UC Davis’ pro-Palestinian encampment ends
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee

The encampments’ peaceful end comes as police have been called to dismantle tents around the state. It began May 6.

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The pier was reattached to Gaza’s shoreline on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

