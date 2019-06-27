84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Prosecutors: Mom killed toddler because he was getting in the way of her affair

The Associated Press
June 27, 2019 - 6:56 am
 

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Prosecutors say a New Jersey mother killed her toddler son because she felt he was getting in the way of her extramarital affair.

The allegation came Wednesday during a detention hearing for Heather Reynolds. The 41-year-old Gloucester Township resident is charged with murder and child endangerment in the boy’s May 2010 death.

Camden County prosecutors say Heather Reynolds suffocated her 17-month-old son, Axel, by holding a cleansing wipe over his nose and mouth. But her attorney argued that she had nothing to do with the death.

A judge eventually ruled that Reynolds will remain jailed until her trial, noting she faces a possible life sentence.

Officials have said Reynolds ran from her home, holding her unresponsive child in her arms, and screamed for help from her neighbors. Emergency crews soon found the boy on the lawn of his family’s home.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelos ...
Protections for children at heart of border aid bill standoff
By Andrew Taylor and Alan Fram The Associated Press

Congress is at a standoff over a $4.6 billion aid package for the southern border as House Democrats say a Senate-passed measure doesn’t go far enough to care for thousands of migrant families and children.

In a Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library, in Las Vega ...
2018 turnout high, voters embrace expansive options
By Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

More than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging to that of a typical presidential year in some states, according to an analysis of data released Thursday by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

A Dec. 7, 2015, file photo shows the second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly ...
New software glitch in 737 Max likely to cause more delays
By David Koenig The Associated Press

A new software problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that could push the plane’s nose down automatically, and fixing the flaw is almost certain to further delay the plane’s return to flying after two deadly crashes.