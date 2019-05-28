79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Prosecutors want Parkland massacre suspect’s medical records

The Associated Press
May 28, 2019 - 1:27 pm
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors told a judge they should have access to mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year’s Florida school massacre.

Prosecutors asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic to turn over Nikolas Cruz’s records. Cruz’s attorneys said privacy laws bar their release.

Prosecutors said Cruz carried a psychologist’s business card when arrested shortly after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors said they should have access to any records because Cruz told deputies that voices told him to kill people.

The orthopedic clinic treated Cruz for a broken arm shortly before the shooting. Prosecutors say Cruz’s possible removal of his cast could help show premeditation.

The 20-year-old Cruz has pleaded not guilty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood location. (Getty Images)
Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut
By Jim Salter The Associated Press

Missouri’s only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license, Planned Parenthood officials said Tuesday.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at the May 6, 2018, Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event in ...
If abortion law holds, Netflix will ‘rethink’ Georgia shoots
The Associated Press

Though major studios have so far remained quiet on Georgia’s recently passed abortion law , Netflix on Tuesday said it will contest the legislation and “rethink our entire investment” in the state, should the law going into effect.