66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Prosecutors will make history with opening statements in Trump’s criminal trial

Former president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday ...
Former president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Opening statements in Donald Trump's historic hush money trial are set to begin. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he thought might hurt his presidential campaign in 2016. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Former president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday ...
Former president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. Opening statements in Donald Trump's historic hush money trial are set to begin. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he thought might hurt his presidential campaign in 2016. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends jury selection at Manhattan criminal court in New ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends jury selection at Manhattan criminal court in New York, April 15, 2024. Trump's criminal hush money trial involves allegations that he falsified his company's records to hide the true nature of payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who helped bury negative stories about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. He's pleaded not guilty. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Former President Donald Trump, followed by his attorney Todd Blanche, left, exits the courtroom ...
Former President Donald Trump, followed by his attorney Todd Blanche, left, exits the courtroom following proceedings in his trial, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. (Mark Peterson/Pool Photo via AP)
More Stories
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional h ...
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
Iran devalues importance of target success in attack on Israel
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after the House voted to appr ...
House passes billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine after months of struggle
This satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC shows Israel's Nevatim air base on Friday, April ...
Satellite image analyzed by AP shows damage after Iranian attack on Israeli desert air base
By Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press
April 22, 2024 - 6:37 am
 

NEW YORK — For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury Monday as they accuse Donald Trump of a hush money scheme aimed at preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.

A 12-person jury in Manhattan is set to hear opening statements from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the first of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to reach trial.

The statements are expected to give jurors and the voting public the clearest view yet of the allegations at the heart of the case, as well as insight into Trump’s expected defense.

Attorneys will also introduce a colorful cast of characters who are expected to testify about the made-for-tabloids saga, including a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump and the lawyer who prosecutors say paid her to keep quiet about it.

Trump arrived at the courthouse shortly before 9 a.m., minutes after castigating the case in capital letters on social media as “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

He faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — a charge punishable by up to four years in prison — though it’s not clear if the judge would seek to put him behind bars. A conviction would not preclude Trump from becoming president again, but because it is a state case, he would not be able to attempt to pardon himself if found guilty. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Unfolding as Trump vies to reclaim the White House, the trial will require him to spend his days in a courtroom rather than on the campaign trail, a reality he complained about Monday morning when he posted on Truth Social about being “stuck” at his trial. He will have to listen as witnesses recount salacious and potentially unflattering details about his private life.

Trump has nonetheless sought to turn his criminal defendant status into an asset for his campaign, fundraising off his legal jeopardy and repeatedly railing against a justice system that he has for years claimed is weaponized against him.

Hearing the case is a jury that includes, among others, multiple lawyers, a sales professional, an investment banker and an English teacher.

The case will test jurors’ ability to set aside any bias but also Trump’s ability to abide by the court’s restrictions, such as a gag order that bars him from attacking witnesses. Prosecutors are seeking fines against him for alleged violations of that order.

The case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revisits a chapter from Trump’s history when his celebrity past collided with his political ambitions and, prosecutors say, he sought to prevent potentially damaging stories from surfacing through hush money payments.

One such payment was a $130,000 sum that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer, gave to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump from emerging into public shortly before the 2016 election.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

To convict Trump of a felony, prosecutors must show he not only falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely, which would be a misdemeanor, but that he did so to conceal another crime.

The allegations don’t accuse Trump of an egregious abuse of power like the federal case in Washington charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, or of flouting national security protocols like the federal case in Florida charging him with hoarding classified documents.

But the New York prosecution has taken on added importance because it may be the only one of the four cases against Trump that reaches trial before the November election. Appeals and legal wrangling have delayed the other three cases.

———

Tucker reported from Washington.

———

Follow the AP’s coverage of former President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional h ...
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel
By Mohammad Jahjouh and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against millitary unit that could further strain ties , 4th Ld WriteThru

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
Iran devalues importance of target success in attack on Israel
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday dismissed any discussion of whether Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel hit anything there, a tacit acknowledgment that despite launching a major assault, few projectiles actually made it through to their targets.

The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

“It’s the best thing in my life,” said 1st Sgt. Omer Glikstal of the team’s twice-weekly practices at a stadium in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance overwhelmingly 316-94. Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza, a day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the NYPD to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators .

Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
By Josef Federman and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel has long considered Iran to be its greatest enemy — citing the Islamic Republic’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its controversial nuclear program and its support for hostile terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump’s hush money case
recommend 2
Former Trump executive gets 5 months for lying in civil fraud case
recommend 3
1st day of Trump’s New York trial ends without any jurors being picked
recommend 4
Trump tests gag order with post insulting 2 likely witnesses in hush money trial
recommend 5
12 jurors have been picked for Donald Trump’s hush-money trial
recommend 6
Judge issues gag order in Donald Trump’s hush money case