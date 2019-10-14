57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Protesters’ homemade bomb targeted officers, say Hong Kong police

By John Leicester The Associated Press
October 14, 2019 - 9:00 am
 

HONG KONG — A homemade, remote-controlled bomb intended to “kill or to harm” riot control officers was detonated as they deployed against renewed violence in Hong Kong over the weekend, police said Monday, in a further escalation of destructive street battles gripping the business hub.

Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing away a protester-built road block marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June over a contested extradition bill and have snowballed into an anti-government, anti-police and anti-China movement.

“It exploded less than 2 yards from a police vehicle. We have reason to believe that the bomb was meant to target police officers,” Deputy Commissioner Tang Ping-keung said at a news conference, speaking through a translator.

But despite spiraling violence, widespread vandalism and gasoline-bomb attacks by black-clad hardcore protesters, and repeated government appeals for people not to take their side, the protest movement is still rousing determined support from more moderate demonstrators, broadly worried about the future of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory and its freedoms, unique in China.

A peaceful rally in central Hong Kong’s swanky business district on Monday night drew a giant crowd tens of thousands strong, a chanting, singing throng so massive that demonstrators filled side streets and broad boulevards. Holding aloft lit cellphones, the crowd looked like a galaxy of stars. Organizers said they drew 130,000 participants.

Appeal to US Congress

Many waved U.S. flags. The rally appealed for the U.S. Congress to press on with legislation that would require the secretary of state to annually review Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status, providing a check on Beijing’s influence over the territory.

A banner where speakers whipped up the crowd appealed for President Donald Trump to “liberate Hong Kong.” Another read, “Make Hong Kong great again.”

The majority of demonstrators wore face masks, a practice first adopted by many to protect their identities amid profound distrust of the police and government but now also a symbol of dissent since Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, made the wearing of masks at rallies punishable by a year in jail.

Widespread defiance of the mask ban and the solid turnout for Monday’s rally suggested that Lam’s government is barely making headway with its efforts to get demonstrators to turn their back on the movement’s more radical and destructive hardcore. Tang, the deputy commissioner, sought again to swing opinion at his news conference, saying violence against police has reached “a life-threatening level.”

“If members of the public continue to remain silent and condone and tolerate such behavior they will go from bad to worse,” he said. “Please cut ties with these criminals and rioters.”

No injuries

No casualties were reported from the detonation Sunday night on a usually busy thoroughfare in Kowloon that was among dozens of protest hotspots.

“There was a loud thud,” Chin-chiu Suryanto, an officer with the police force’s bomb-disposal unit, said through a translator.

He held up a photo taken from a police vehicle dash-cam that showed a blurry spot of light, circled in yellow on the picture.

“The intent (was) to kill or to harm the police officers at the scene,” Suryanto said, although he also said the explosion was “not a very strong” one, leaving burn marks.

The “improvised explosive device that was controlled by a mobile phone” was concocted with a “highly effective” explosive and placed in plants, he said. He likened its use to “terrorist events” seen elsewhere in the world.

Strategy changes

Switching tactics, small groups of hardcore protesters wreaked havoc by popping up Sunday in multiple locations across the city, overwhelming the fanned-out police deployment. Violence stretched into the night.

Police said they arrested 201 people, aged 14 to 62, on Saturday and Sunday. They said 12 officers were injured, one of them slashed in the neck with a sharp object, severing a nerve.

Tang said two plainclothes officers were beaten bloody by rioters. A black-clad protester was also caught on video dropping a riot officer with a flying kick. Four men were arrested in those cases, Tang said.

Rioters also set a police vehicle aflame with a gasoline bomb and threw more than 20 gas bombs at a police station.

“They are crazy,” Tang said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, right, flanks Pope Francis' pope mobile at the end of ...
Pope’s bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican’s latest leaks scandal claimed its first victim Monday, as Pope Francis’ chief bodyguard resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center on Tu ...
Census Bureau asking states for data, including citizenship info
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.

Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday ...
Ex-National Security Council expert on Russia testifying to Congress
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, was testifying to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A Turkish youth celebrates with a national flag after news about Syrian town of Tal Abyad, in T ...
US pulls troops in north Syria, Trump threatens Turkey sanctions
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos, cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Construction workers look on after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly colla ...
Search on for a missing worker at collapsed New Orleans hotel
The Associated Press

Rescue crews are searching for a worker missing in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction, their work proceeding cautiously amid fears about the stability of the structure, authorities said.

In an Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric employees work in the PG&E Emergency Op ...
Hard to know if California power shutoffs work, experts say
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Experts say it’s hard to know what might have happened had the power stayed on, or if Pacific Gas & Electric’s proactive shutoffs are to thank for California’s mild fire season this year.

A large crowd of protesters, including a man carrying an upside-down American flag, gather outs ...
Questions, outage grow after Texas officer kills woman at home
The Associated Press

A white police officer who fatally shot a 28-year-old black woman inside her Texas home was set to be interviewed Monday by investigators as questions and outrage grow over the shooting.

Typhoon-damaged cars sit on the street covered with mud Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Hoyasu, Japan ...
Japan seeks missing as typhoon kills 48, perhaps more
By Jae C. Hong and Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press

Rescue crews in Japan dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from a typhoon that left as many as 48 people dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan.